Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Hundreds of Tibetans-in-exile gathered in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Tuesday to mark the 67th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day, holding a protest march and urging the international community to support Tibet's freedom and the rights of Tibetans living under Chinese rule.

The demonstration was organised by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress (RTYC) and saw participation from Tibetan youth, monks, elders, women, children, and students. Protesters marched through parts of the hill town carrying Tibetan flags, banners, and placards while raising slogans calling for freedom for Tibet.

The rally commemorated the 1959 Tibetan National Uprising, when thousands of Tibetans in Lhasa rose in protest against the control of the People's Republic of China (PRC). Tibetan activists say the protest was followed by a violent crackdown by Chinese authorities, which resulted in thousands of deaths and forced the 14th Dalai Lama, along with more than 80,000 Tibetans, to flee to India. Since then, Tibetans have continued to live in exile in India and other parts of the world.

Speaking to ANI during the protest, Tibetan freedom activist Dawa Choedon said Tibetans around the world continue to observe March 10 as a day of remembrance and resistance.

"On March 10, 1959, Tibetans from all three regions of Tibet gathered in unity to protect His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama and to stand for Tibet's independence. Since then, Tibetans across the world observe this day to remember those who lost their lives and to continue the struggle for our country," Choedon said.

She added that the protest in Shimla was part of a global movement where Tibetans continue to raise their voices against Chinese control over Tibet.

"Today, we are commemorating the lives lost during the uprising and protesting for Tibet's independence. Tibetans across the world, including elders, youth, monks, and children, stand together in solidarity for Tibet's cause," Choedon said.

"We are not merely fighting for a piece of land; we are fighting for our identity and our independence. Tibet may be under illegal occupation by China, but every Tibetan carries the pain of losing our homeland," she added.

Choedon further said that although many Tibetans in exile were born and brought up in India, their ultimate aspiration remains to return to a free Tibet.

"Many of us were born and raised in India, and we are grateful for the freedom we have here, but it is a temporary freedom. Our real dream is to return to our independent country and live with our brothers and sisters in Tibet," she said.

She emphasised that the protest movement was meant to remind the world that the Tibetan struggle continues.

"In today's world, with social media and global communication, even a small protest like this sends a message that we have not forgotten Tibet or the struggles of our people. Every Tibetan dreams of one day returning to Lhasa," Choedon said.

Participants in the rally also raised concerns over what they described as continuing human rights violations in Tibet, including restrictions on religion, suppression of Tibetan culture, and policies of forced assimilation.

Tibetan Buddhist monks participating in the demonstration called for religious freedom inside Tibet, alleging that Chinese authorities maintain strict control over monasteries and religious practices.

Activists also expressed concern about environmental degradation in the Tibetan plateau, accusing China of damaging the fragile ecosystem through mining, dam construction, and infrastructure projects.

The protest concluded with participants reiterating their commitment to continue the movement for Tibet's freedom and urging world leaders to support Tibet's right to self-determination. (ANI)

