Ship sank off southwest Yemen after being targeted by drone boat: UK maritime agency

Aden [Yemen], August 5 (ANI): A vessel sank after being targeted in an uncrewed surface vessel attack off the coast of Yemen, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed on Wednesday.

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The maritime security agency stated that the incident occurred 9 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Mukha, with details transmitted by the ship's Company Security Officer (CSO).

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"The CSO of the vessel has reported that the vessel was attacked by an Uncrewed Surface Vessel, which caused a fire onboard. The crew have been rescued by local authorities and are safe and well," the UKMTO said in its statement on X.

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The agency further noted that the vessel has been reported as sunk.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO while authorities are investigating," the maritime body added.

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Building on these operational updates, Yemen on Wednesday strongly condemned the "Houthi terrorist attack" on the Indian commercial cargo vessel, identified as 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya', which resulted in its sinking in the Red Sea, while expressing Aden's solidarity with New Delhi.

In an official communication released via X, Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates termed the attack a "direct threat to the security and safety of navigation and the freedom of trade along international waterways."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Republic of Yemen strongly condemns the Houthi terrorist attack targeting the Indian commercial cargo vessel 'MSV Faize Noore Oliya' using an explosive-laden boat while it was sailing in the Red Sea, resulting in the vessel's complete sinking. This constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the rules of international maritime law, and poses a direct threat to the security and safety of navigation and the freedom of trade along international waterways," Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

The official statement from the Yemeni foreign ministry came after India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) denounced the strike, confirming that 13 Indian nationals had been safely rescued.

The Yemeni ministry commended the swift intervention carried out by the Yemeni Coast Guard, in coordination with the Yemeni Navy, which successfully rescued all 14 crew members, including 13 Indian nationals, and safely escorted them to the Port of Mocha.

Elaborating on the broader regional threat, the Yemeni ministry added, "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that this attack is part of a continuing pattern of crimes and assaults perpetrated by the Houthi terrorist militia, ranging from targeting cities, bombing airports and oil facilities, disrupting exports, and depriving the Yemeni people of vital sources of income, thereby exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from the Houthi coup, to threatening ports and maritime navigation in the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden, as well as jeopardising economic and commercial interests in a manner that undermines regional security and stability," Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

Reiterating the necessity of collective defence in light of these operational disruptions, the ministry emphasised that the formation of the Saudi-led multinational defensive maritime coalition serves as a crucial initiative of growing significance against escalating maritime hazards.

It added that the alliance remains imperative to safeguard international trade corridors, protect global energy channels, and ensure free navigation across the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden in accordance with international law.

Prior to Yemen's statement, India's MEA had on Tuesday condemned the strike on the commercial vessel MSV Faize Noore Oliya, which sank off the Yemeni coast on August 4.

"We condemn the attack on the Indian flagged commercial vessel, MSV Faize Noore Oliya, that sank in the Red Sea, off the coast of Yemen on August 4. All 13 Indian nationals have been rescued. Our Embassy in Riyadh is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Yemeni authorities for the safety and security of the crew. We thank the Yemeni authorities for their support," the MEA said.

Highlighting the urgency of restoring maritime safety across global shipping lanes, the MEA added, "The continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply worrisome. The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest." (ANI)

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