Shipping Ministry "closely monitoring" six Indian vessels, 166 seafarers to ensure their well-being near Hormuz: MEA

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The Ministry of Shipping is closely monitoring six Indian vessels and the welfare of 166 Indian seafarers operating in the Persian Gulf and near the Strait of Hormuz amid escalation in attacks on commercial vessels during the ongoing conflict in the region, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

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Addressing the media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said six Indian vessels are currently located west of the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, carrying 125 Indian seafarers. Additionally, 41 Indian seafarers are on board foreign vessels in the region.

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"We have six Indian vessels west of the Strait of Hormuz, in the Persian Gulf, and there are 125 seafarers on board these Indian ships. In addition, there are 41 Indian seafarers on board foreign ships in that area," Jaiswal said.

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He said the Ministry of Shipping is in close coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers in the region.

"The Ministry of Shipping is closely monitoring our ships as well as our seafarers to ensure their well-being and welfare. Obviously, our missions in the region are in touch with the Ministry of Shipping to see if there is any requirement to support them, and they are offering any assistance that might be required," he added.

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Responding to a query on the number of Indian seafarers operating in or transiting the Black Sea region, which has also witnessed attacks on commercial vessels leading to the death of Indian seafarers, Jaiswal said India has one of the world's largest seafaring communities, with many serving on both Indian and foreign vessels.

"We have the second-largest seafaring community. A lot of them are on Indian vessels, and a lot are also on foreign vessels. As to the exact number of Indian seafarers serving on ships in and around the Black Sea, I don't have the figure with me right now," he said.

On the recent reports of attacks on ships carrying Indian seafarers in the Black Sea region and talks with Russia and Ukraine on the matter, the MEA spokesperson reiterated India's position that commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure should not be targeted.

"We have been very clear in articulating to both our partners and friends and to others also that under no circumstances can commercial shipping or the seafarers or civilians or civilian infrastructure be attacked and it must be avoided, and we have condemned those attacks which have happened recently in the Black Sea region," Jaiswal said.

On Monday, MEA summoned Ukraine's Ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, and conveyed New Delhi's "serious concern" over the recent attack on the commercial vessel, MV OMORFI, in the Black Sea that resulted in the death of an Indian seafarer.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said a merchant vessel, MV Ragnar, carrying four Indian nationals, was struck at the port of Odesa, with two crew members reported safe while information on the remaining two was awaited. (ANI)

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