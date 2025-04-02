Shirley Botchwey assumes office as Commonwealth Secretary General

London [UK], April 2 (ANI): Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey assumed office as the Commonwealth's Secretary General on Tuesday. She is the second African and first African woman to lead the association of 56 countries which make up a third of the world's population and more than a quarter of the United Nations membership.

Botchwey succeeds Patricia Scotland, whose nine-year term ended in March. She has pledged to advance the values of the Commonwealth Charter at a time of growing global tensions and shifting alliances.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Secretariat's headquarters in London on Tuesday, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged the scale of the challenges confronting the world.

She said, "The world we woke up to today is unlike any we have seen in our lifetimes. The consequences of lower economic growth, increased defence expenditures, and a frayed multilateralism will affect our pockets directly, increase unemployment and poverty, reduce social protection and weaken our resilience to shocks."

"The value of our Commonwealth stands in bold relief, in a time like this. For over 75 years, the Commonwealth has been a unique and powerful force for good. Now we must seize the moment to realise the transformation our societies seek," she added.

She spoke about the power of Commonwealth unity in uncertain times. "The challenges we face are real and serious," she said, "but together, we are more than equal to them."

Speaking on Commonwealth values, Shirley Botchwey said, "Sustained by the values that bind us - democracy, good governance, peace, human rights, and equal opportunity - we will build a future in which dignity, opportunity, and prosperity are within reach for all."

She outlined three strategic priorities of her leadership, terming them the foundation for a "Commonwealth built on all talents." She pledged to equip women and young people with the skills, tools and opportunities they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Shirley Botchwey vowed to revitalise trade, investment, and connectivity across the Commonwealth, describing it as a pathway to industrial development, productivity, and inclusive growth. She stressed that no nation should be left behind, irrespective of its size or income level.

Calling climate change "the greatest challenge of our time," she vowed to mobilise stronger action and advocate for reforms of the international financial system to help small and other vulnerable Commonwealth states access the support they need.

She also expressed commitment to accelerating the Commonwealth's modernisation by delivering faster and smarter partnerships to meet the needs of all its people.

She said, "It is a great honour to be the first African woman to serve as Secretary General. No matter where in the Commonwealth you come from, this path is open to you." Previously, Botchwey has served as Ghanaian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

In March, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and shared India's expectation that the Commonwealth should be more reflective of its members' views.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to welcome Commonwealth Secretary General-Elect and former FM Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey this evening. Shared India's approach to the Commonwealth, voicing the expectation that it would become more purposeful, contemporary, efficient, transparent and reflective of its members' views." (ANI)

