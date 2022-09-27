Shooter leaves 13 dead in Russian school

Moscow, September 26

A gunman opened fire in a school in central Russia on Monday, killing 13 persons and wounding 23 others before shooting himself dead.

The shooting took place in School No 88 in Izhevsk, a city 960 km east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region. Russia’s Investigative Committee identified the gunman as 34-year-old Artyom Kazantsev, a graduate of the same school, and said he was wearing a black t-shirt bearing Nazi symbols. No details about his motives have been released.

The governor of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said the gunman, who he said was registered as a patient at a psychiatric facility, killed himself after the attack. Brechalov said nine out of the 13 victims were children and so were 20 of those wounded. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the shooting as “a terrorist act” and said Russian President Vladimir Putin has given all necessary orders to the relevant authorities. — AP

