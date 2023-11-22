Shooter wounds 4 in Ohio Walmart store, kills self

Beavercreek, November 21
A shooter opened fire on Monday night at a Walmart in Ohio and wounded four people before killing himself. The attack was reported at around 8:30 pm at the Walmart in Beavercreek, a town of about 50,000 in the Dayton metropolitan area. “The conditions of the victims right now is unknown” but all were taken to hospitals for treatment, police Capt. Scott Molnar said at a news conference. Police also said the gunman died after apparently shooting himself. — Reuters
