Home / World / Shooting at Toronto pub leaves 12 injured

Shooting at Toronto pub leaves 12 injured

Twelve people were injured in a shooting at an eastern Toronto pub in what police called a reckless act of violence by three men who entered the bar and fired randomly without warning. Superintendent Paul MacIntyre of the Toronto Police...
AP
Toronto, Updated At : 12:26 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Toronto police officials investigate a shooting at the Piper Arms Pub near Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto on Saturday. AP
Twelve people were injured in a shooting at an eastern Toronto pub in what police called a reckless act of violence by three men who entered the bar and fired randomly without warning. Superintendent Paul MacIntyre of the Toronto Police Service said police received numerous emergency calls reporting a shooting at the Piper Arms around 10:40 pm on Friday.

A preliminary investigation determined three men entered the pub and began shooting at customers, MacIntyre said during a news conference at the scene. There were no immediate arrests. “One male was armed with what appears to be an assault rifle, the other two males were armed with handguns, and they walked into the bar, they produced their guns and they opened fire indiscriminately on the people sitting inside,” MacIntyre said, adding there were no fatalities.

The police arrived at the scene and found 12 people suffering from various injuries. The victims were transported to local hospitals and six were confirmed to have gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, MacIntyre said, calling the victims “extremely lucky”.

The remaining six victims were hurt by flying and broken glass. The motive was not immediately clear, MacIntyre said, calling the shooting “a brazen and reckless act of violence that’s really shaken our community and the city itself”.

