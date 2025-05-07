DT
PT
Shooting attack near Reichan crossing in Northern Samaria



Initial reports indicate that four people were wounded in a shooting attack near the Reichan Crossing in northern Samaria on Wednesday evening.
ANI
Updated At : 11:01 PM May 07, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Initial reports indicate that four people were wounded in a shooting attack near the Reichan Crossing in northern Samaria on Wednesday evening.

According to Magen David Adom, the victims sustained varying degrees of injuries. The circumstances are still under investigation, but a terror-related motive is suspected.

The IDF Spokesperson confirmed that a report of gunfire was received in the Menashe Brigade area. Military medical teams are attending to the wounded. Civilian access to the scene is currently restricted. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

