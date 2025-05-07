Shooting attack near Reichan crossing in Northern Samaria

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 7 (ANI/TPS): Initial reports indicate that four people were wounded in a shooting attack near the Reichan Crossing in northern Samaria on Wednesday evening.

According to Magen David Adom, the victims sustained varying degrees of injuries. The circumstances are still under investigation, but a terror-related motive is suspected.

The IDF Spokesperson confirmed that a report of gunfire was received in the Menashe Brigade area. Military medical teams are attending to the wounded. Civilian access to the scene is currently restricted. (ANI/TPS)

