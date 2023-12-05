Shooting in Dallas kills 4

Dallas, December 4
Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, the police said. Officers found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in a stable state.
The police said on Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release on Monday, the police said. — AP
