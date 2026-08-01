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Home / World / "Should be approached on humanitarian grounds": Rauff Hakeem calls for amicable resolution to India-Sri Lanka fishermen dispute

"Should be approached on humanitarian grounds": Rauff Hakeem calls for amicable resolution to India-Sri Lanka fishermen dispute

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 1 (ANI): Emphasising the humanitarian dimensions of cross-border maritime livelihoods, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) leader and Member of Parliament for Kandy, Rauff Hakeem, called for a permanent and amicable solution to the long-standing fishermen's dispute between India and Sri Lanka.

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Interacting with reporters at the Tiruchirappalli International Airport, Rauff Hakeem stated, "This is not just a diplomatic issue between two countries but a livelihood issue affecting fishing communities on both sides. It should be approached on humanitarian grounds, and both sides must arrive at an amicable agreement. We have repeatedly urged that the Tamil Nadu government, with the support of the Union government, engage with Sri Lankan fisheries authorities and the foreign ministries of both countries to arrive at a permanent solution at the earliest."

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The maritime conflict between Indian (primarily Tamil Nadu) and Sri Lankan fishermen stems from recurring cross-border fishing allegations, vessel seizures, and detentions in the Palk Strait. While legal boundaries--such as the status of Katchatheevu--remain legally settled under 1970s bilateral pacts, the issue continues to heavily impact local livelihoods on both coasts.

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Hakeem acknowledged India's vital development assistance to Sri Lanka--particularly welfare and housing for Tamil-speaking populations--while noting that external pressures like rising global crude oil prices and Middle Eastern geopolitical conflicts continue to challenge Sri Lanka's post-crisis economic recovery

He urged that similar assistance should also be extended to Tamil-speaking people in other parts of Sri Lanka, particularly in view of the country's continuing economic challenges.

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"India has been a friendly nation and has provided substantial assistance to Sri Lanka. We believe such support should continue for Tamil-speaking people across all regions.

Referring to Sri Lanka's economy, Hakeem said the country has made notable progress in its economic recovery. However, the ongoing conflict in West Asia and rising crude oil prices have adversely affected export and import markets, posing fresh challenges to the recovering economy.

"There has been noticeable economic improvement. However, the conflict in the Middle East has pushed up global crude oil prices and increased shipping costs, affecting both imports and exports. These unexpected developments are placing additional pressure on Sri Lanka's recovering economy," he said.

Rauff had also visited India in June earlier this year on a 'goodwill visit' and had advocated for a balanced approach to the long-standing fisheries dispute between India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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