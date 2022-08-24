Show-cause notice to Imran Khan

Islamabad, August 23
A top court in Pakistan on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to former PM Imran Khan and summoned him on August 31 in contempt proceedings initiated against him for passing controversial remarks against a female judge at a rally here.
A three-member bench of the Islamabad High Court also asked Khan to personally appear before the bench on August 31. The court on Monday constituted a larger bench to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Khan for “threatening” Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his speech on Saturday.
Justice Kayani termed the PTI chairman’s remarks ‘inappropriate’ and said the case was not only confined to the IHC, but the message was going to the highest level, adding that people on social media should be controlled. “Imran is consistently giving remarks against the judiciary and the ECP. This should come to a stop,” he said.
