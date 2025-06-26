Shubhanshu Shukla becomes first Indian to enter ISS, says "Privilege to be amongst few to see Earth from this vantage point"

Houston [US], June 26 (ANI): Axiom-4 mission Pilot and Indian Air Force (IAF) Group Captain, Shubhanshu Shukla, has called it a "privilege" to become the 634th human in space and the first Indian to enter the International Space Station (ISS), saying the experience of seeing Earth from such a vantage point was "wonderful."

He added that with the Tricolour on his shoulder and the blessings of fellow Indians, the next 14 days of science and exploration would be "truly exciting."

Axiom Space's Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew successfully reached the International Space Station on Thursday in a journey that lasted approximately 28 hours. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Harmony module at 6:21 a.m. ET while soaring over the expansive North Atlantic, as per Axiom's statement.

After receiving his official astronaut pin from Ax-4 Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Shukla said, "I am no 634, that's a privilege."

"To be fair, it is a privilege to be amongst the few who have got the chance to see the Earth from a vantage point that I have been able to see now. It has been a wonderful ride. I was looking forward to coming to space--it is something to look forward. But the moment I entered the ISS, I felt welcomed. You (Expedition 73 crew) guys literally opened up your doors like your house doors for us, that was fantastic. The expectations I had were surpassed, so thank you so much; this was fantastic. I am confident the next 14 days are going to be amazing doing science and research," said Shukla in his 'arrival remarks' after entering the ISS.

In a message to Indians (in Hindi), Shukla said, "I have a small message for my countrymen: It is because of your love and blessings that I have safely reached the International Space Station. It may look easy to stand here, but it is not; my head is aching. However, we will get used to it. We will be here for 14 days, conducting scientific experiments and speaking with you. This is a milestone for India. Let's make this journey exciting and let everyone participate with interest."

"The Tricolour I bear on my shoulder makes me feel as though the entire country is with me. I believe the next 14 days are going to be truly interesting," he reiterated.

The Axiom Mission 4 crew, Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Mission Specialist Tibor Kapu of Hungary, entered the ISS at 8:23 a.m. EDT after a smooth docking aboard the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft 'Grace', as per an official statement.

Their arrival was marked by a traditional welcome ceremony hosted by NASA's Expedition 73 crew.

Axiom-4 Mission Commander Whitson, veteran astronaut, in her message to the rookie astronauts, said, "The best thing about being a commander with all rookies is that you get to watch the rookies go for the first time. It helps you remember all the things you went through for the first time, and it's also special to relive the experience through these guys."

Following her remarks, Whitson handed out astronaut pins to the first-time spacefarers -- officially recognising Shubhanshu Shukla as astronaut No. 634, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski as No. 635, and Tibor Kapu as No. 636.

The Ax-4 mission will "realize the return" to human spaceflight for India, Poland, and Hungary, with each nation's first government-sponsored flight in more than 40 years. While Ax-4 marks these countries' second human spaceflight mission in history, it will be the first time all three nations will execute a mission on board the International Space Station. This historic mission underscores how Axiom Space is redefining the pathway to low-Earth orbit and elevating national space programs globally, as mentioned in a release from Axiom Space.

Their schedule includes work in areas such as biology, muscle regeneration, edible microalgae, digital interface testing, and the survival of aquatic organisms, with research jointly designed by NASA, ISRO, and Axiom Space.

The Ax-4 crew launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 3:21 am ET on Wednesday, June 25, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. This marks Axiom Space's most research-intensive mission to date, with over 60 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations planned.

This mission is especially significant as it marks the first time since 1984 that an Indian astronaut has reached the ISS, symbolising not just Shukla's achievement but also India's growing role in international space exploration.

The Ax-4 crew is expected to stay aboard the space station for up to 14 days. (ANI)

