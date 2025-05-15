"Significant milestone": EAM Jaishankar on inauguration of Honduras Embassy in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, while speaking at the inauguration of the Honduras Embassy in Delhi, said that the opening was a significant milestone and opens up a promising new chapter in the warm and longstanding relationship between our two countries.

Jaishankar also appreciated the condemnation by Honduras of the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack.

"Eduardo Enrique Rea Garcia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Honduras, it is a great privilege to join you all today for the official inauguration of the Embassy of the Republic of Honduras in New Delhi. This occasion marks a significant milestone and opens up a promising new chapter in the warm and longstanding relationship between our two countries," he said.

Speaking at the inauguration of Embassy of Honduras in New Delhi. 🇮🇳 🇭🇳

Jaishankar appreciated Honduras' cooperation in India's battle against terrorism.

"Minister, let me first acknowledge the statement of solidarity that we heard from your country on the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and we particularly value your public commitment to opposition to terrorism in all its forms and the fact that it is something which is completely unacceptable to any form of civilised world. We very much appreciate your support and solidarity as we battle terrorism today in our region," he said.

Jaishankar said that the embassy's opening is a testament to India and Honduras's shared vision and mutual commitment to deepen bilateral ties.

"Where the opening of this embassy is concerned, I regard it as more than a ceremonial event. It is a testament to the shared vision and mutual commitment of our two nations to deepen our bilateral ties to fortify our institutional linkages and to expand the frontiers of our cooperation," he said.

Jaishankar said that the opening of the embassy reflects India's common aspiration of forging partnerships with the entire region.

"It reflects our common aspiration to forge partnerships not just with Honduras but with the larger region. relationships that transcend geography and embody the values of mutual respect, solidarity and shared progress," he said.

He said that after the formal diplomatic relations were formed between the countries on September 28, 1994, the relations between both countries have grown in all aspects.

"Since the formal establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Honduras on the 28th of September 1994, our relationship has grown steadily across multiple dimensions, political, commercial, developmental, and cultural. Our engagements have been guided by a spirit of friendship and a strong belief that international cooperation serves the broader interests of humanity," he said.

Jaishankar added that in the last 30 years or so, the bilateral trade stood at USD 310 million, which includes pharmaceuticals, textiles, etc.

"In the last three decades, our economic engagements have grown steadily. They've been underpinned by trade, by investment, by technical cooperation. Bilateral trade is today USD 310 million to be exact. And we have a diversified basket which includes pharmaceuticals, textiles, automobiles and machinery while we import coffee, wood and leather from Honduras," he said.

"Now this commercial exchange highlights the considerable potential that exists in areas such as agri business, renewable energy, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing," he added.

Jaishankar said that both countries recognise the need to foster greater investment opportunities.

"In fact, all the areas that we discussed today in our very productive talks earlier in the afternoon. We recognize the need today to strengthen our business to business linkages to foster greater investment partnerships and to explore complimentarities while while exchanging experiences where Indian companies are concerned," he said.

Jaishankar said that the strategic location of the country makes it a favourable location for renewable energy and IT enabled sectors.

"I do want to recognize that they have a particular interest in renewable energy and IT enabled services sectors. We think that your country's strategic location its favorable investment climate and its demand for sustainable solutions make it an attractive destination," he said.

Jaishankar added that Hondatel partnered with Reliance Jio for the rollout of 5G in Honduras, which marks tech partnership between both countries.

"Recently, Hondatel, which is your national telecom operator, had signed a memorandum of understanding with one of our major telecom players- Reliance Jio, paving the way for the rollout of a 5G network in Honduras. This collaboration marks a significant step in digital connectivity partnership as well as in technology innovation," he said.

Jaishankar added that the opening of the embassy will encourage people to use the embassy as a hub for undertaking greater initiatives and engagements.

"I'm very confident that the opening of the embassy of Honduras in New Delhi will go a long way to facilitate trade promotion will encourage business people to use the embassy as a hub for matchmaking that it will provide institutional support to undertake greater initiative activities and engagements," he said. (ANI)

