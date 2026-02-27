Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, along with his wife Diana Fox Carney, landed in Mumbai on Friday, commencing his inaugural official tour of India.

Upon their arrival at the airport, they were received by Jaykumar Rawal, the Maharashtra Minister of Protocol and Marketing.

Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), highlighted that the arrival of the Canadian leader represents a major milestone in bolstering the relationship between the two nations.

Taking to X, Jaiswal stated, "A warm welcome to Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada as he arrives in Mumbai on his first official visit to India. The visit marks a significant step in further strengthening India-Canada ties."

He further noted, "He was received by Minister of Protocol and Marketing, Government of Maharashtra, Shri Jayakumar Rawal, at the airport. The India-Canada partnership is anchored in shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and expanding cooperation across diverse sectors."

This visit is the first by a Canadian head of government since the tenure of the previous administration under Justin Trudeau, during which bilateral relations faced challenges. The current trip indicates a renewed effort to find common ground and enhance both diplomatic and financial ties.

According to a press release from the Canadian Prime Minister's Office, PM Carney is scheduled to hold meetings with prominent corporate leaders in Mumbai. Following these engagements, he will head to New Delhi on March 2 for significant talks with PM Narendra Modi.

The official statement issued on Monday mentioned, "The leaders will focus on elevating and expanding the Canada-India relationship with ambitious new partnerships in trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence, talent and culture, and defence. He will also meet with business leaders to identify investment opportunities in Canada and create new partnerships between businesses in both nations."

While in the capital, PM Carney will also participate in the India-Canada CEOs' Forum. The Canadian PMO described India as a global leader in technology and commerce, noting its status as the fastest-growing major economy. In 2024, India was Canada's seventh-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade valued at $30.8 billion.

PM Modi previously interacted with PM Carney during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg last November. At that time, PM Modi emphasised that India intends to achieve a bilateral trade milestone of 50 billion USD by the year 2030.

Following that meeting, PM Modi shared on X, "We have set a target of 50 billion USD by 2030 for our bilateral trade. Canadian pension funds are also showing keen interest in Indian companies." He added that there is immense potential for the two countries to enhance their investment and trade connections.

This diplomatic momentum follows a recent meeting between Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

A Canadian government release noted, "This marks the fifth meeting between the ministers since September 2025, reflecting the growing momentum in the Canada-India relationship, building on more than 75 years of diplomatic relations and strong people-to-people ties. The ministers discussed deepening cooperation in several areas, including energy, technology and trade."

Minister Anand remarked on the significance of the partnership, given India's role as a dynamic global economy. The ministers "affirmed the shared technological benefits and significant partnership opportunities for both countries' businesses, industries and workers."

Both nations highlighted the advancements made on their bilateral roadmap and expressed a firm commitment to broadening trade to ensure economic stability and resilience. (ANI)

