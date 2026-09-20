Sikh driver assaulted during bus robbery in UK, accused arrested

A British Sikh driver was assaulted and his bus stolen in an “alarming incident” in a market town in the West Midlands region of England, the police said after making an arrest in the case.

The West Mercia Police said the bus was stolen and driven into multiple vehicles in Telford on Friday evening. The assault at Court Street in Madeley, Shropshire, was filmed and went viral as the driver was attacked and “ejected from the vehicle”.

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“We understand this will have been an alarming incident for those in the area this evening,” said Detective Sergeant Taigh Lannie.

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“ I would like to reassure the community that officers responded quickly and a man has been arrested and remains in police custody. Our enquiries are continuing and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what happened or may have footage that could assist us. In particular, we would ask anyone with dashcam, CCTV, mobile phone or doorbell footage from the Court Street, Park Way or High Street areas around the time of the incident to please check their recordings and contact the police,” he said.

“After the confrontation between an unidentified man and the driver, the bus was driven along Park Way towards the High Street on the wrong side of the road, when it collided with multiple vehicles.

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“The vehicle was eventually stopped, and officers were able to arrest a man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of robbery and dangerous driving. He remains in police custody while enquiries continue,” the police said. The bus driver was treated for minor injuries by paramedics, and no one else is believed to have been injured, the officers said.

Notably, this comes after a Sikh truck driver was allegedly stabbed multiple times in a rest area’s bathroom in south Wyoming in the US earlier this week.

The trucker, identified only as Singh, was stabbed in Bitter Creek Rest Area in Wyoming, where he had stopped en route to Pennsylvania, as per the local media.

The Sacramento Bee reported that the attacker, identified as Andrew Kris Bzdak, stabbed the trucker 17 times in his arms, chest and rib cage. Bzdak has since been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

According to the Cowboy State Daily, Singh had to be airlifted to Wyoming Medical Centre in Casper, where he is recovering from the injuries suffered in the attack.

Attempted first-degree murder is a felony under Wyoming law, carrying the possibility of life imprisonment. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi had said on that he was horrified by the attack on the Sikh truck driver.