Sikh man assaulted in Canada subway

PTI

Toronto, January 23

A man, apparently a Sikh, was allegedly struck on the head, causing his turban to fall on the ground, by an unidentified man, who also made “derogatory comments” at a subway station in Canada, police said.

Police officials responded to an assault call at the Bloor-Yonge Toronto Transit Commission subway station. The police found that a man had been struck on the head causing his “religious head covering” to fall on the ground.