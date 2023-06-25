 Sikh man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Peshawar; suspects arrested : The Tribune India

Sikh man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Peshawar; suspects arrested

This is the second incident of armed attack on a Sikh man in Peshawar’s Yakka Toot area in the last 48 hours

Sikh man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Peshawar; suspects arrested

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Peshawar, June 25

Pakistan police on Sunday arrested some suspects in connection with the murder of a Sikh man here who was shot dead by unidentified gunmen, in a probable case of targeted killing.

Manmohan Singh, 35, was on his way to the interior city area of Peshawar from Rasheed Garhi, a suburban locality of Peshawar when some armed men attacked him near Guldara Chowk Kakshal, which comes under the jurisdiction of Yakka Toot police station.

This is the latest incident of targeted attacks against minority communities in Pakistan.

Though Singh was shifted to a hospital, he was pronounced dead by the doctors, police said.

Some suspects have been arrested in the murder of Singh, Ashfaq Anwar, the city police chief in Peshawar told reporters.

The police chief said that they are close to arresting the main accused involved in the murder.

Police have been directed to ensure the protection of life and property of law-abiding citizens in the province. They are investigating the case from different angles.

This is the second incident of armed attack on a Sikh man in the Yakka Toot area in the last 48 hours. A Sikh man was injured after he sustained bullet wounds on his legs on Friday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) is investigating the armed attack on Sikh trader Tarlok Singh who was injured in the attack on Friday.

The police believe that two attacks on Sikh men in Peshawar within 48 hours may be target killings but the real facts would come after thorough investigations.

A Sikh businessman was shot dead in the city by unknown assailants in March.

About 15,000 Sikhs live in Peshawar, mostly in the Jogan Shah neighbourhood of the provincial capital Peshawar.

Most of the members of the Sikh community in Peshawar are involved in business, while some also have pharmacies.

In September last year, a well-known Sikh ‘Hakeem’ (Unani medicine practitioner) was shot dead by unidentified gunmen inside his clinic in Peshawar.

In 2018, Charanjit Singh, a prominent Sikh community member, was killed by unknown men in Peshawar. Similarly, news channel anchor Ravinder Singh was killed in 2020 in the city.

In 2016, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf National Assembly member Soren Singh was also killed in Peshawar. Hindus form the biggest minority community in the Muslim-majority country.

Muslims account for about 96 per cent of Pakistan’s 207 million population, Hindus 2.1 per cent and Christians about 1.6 per cent according to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan estimates.

The majority of Pakistan’s 75-lakh Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with their Muslim residents.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Watch: Egyptian girl sings Sholay number 'Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge' in Modi's welcome

2
Punjab

Mastermind of fake offer letter scam held in Canada, 700 stare at deportation

3
Punjab

Monsoon likely to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2 days

4
Nation

'Need to forget differences and move forward together': Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre's Delhi ordinance

5
Himachal

Monsoon hits Himachal Pradesh; heavy rains, landslides damage vehicles, block roads, disrupt water supply

6
Punjab

Remark on beard anti-Sikh, expunge it: SGPC to Punjab Speaker

7
Nation

Will soon embark on Passport Seva 2.0, including new and upgraded e-passports: Jaishankar

8
Nation

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

9
Himachal

Monsoon arrives in Himachal, Met Dept forecasts heavy rainfall for four days

10
Himachal

Mudslide hits rail traffic on Kalka-Shimla track in Himachal Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Top News

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Security forces release 12 militants after stand-off with mob of 1,500 in Manipur's Imphal East

Army and Assam Rifles troops leave with seized weapons and a...

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu’s Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Several vehicles washed away in flash flood in Kullu's Mohal nullah; no loss of life reported

Flash flood also reported in Tundhar area

PM Modi visits historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt’s Cairo

PM Modi visits historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque in Egypt’s Cairo

The mosque has been renovated with the help of India’s Dawoo...

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

The incident took place near exit gate number 1 when victim ...

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

The woman had come to pay obeisance near Kharak Mangoli


Cities

View All

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Youth found dead, foul play suspected

Parks inside Ram Bagh in miserable condition; need funds for restoration

Meghwal presents BJP’s report card of 9-yr rule

Man poses as cop, dupes local resident of Rs 4.5 lakh

Dangling cables irk shopkeepers in Putlighar; want these removed

Man arrested for ‘promising’ posts in BJP in lieu of money

Man arrested for 'promising' posts in BJP in lieu of money

Car with woman occupant washed away in Panchkula river in flash flood triggered by heavy rain, watch hair-raising video

Car with woman occupant washes away in Panchkula's Ghaggar River; watch hair-raising video

BJP leaders list Chandigarh issues before Defence Minister

Director of PGI bats for generic medicines

16-year-old boy stabbed to death, 8 juveniles nabbed

3 ‘delivery boys’ arrested with drug

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

34-year-old woman dies of electrocution at New Delhi railway station

Protest at Delhi Jal Board office over potable water shortage

After 62 years, Southwest Monsoon covers Delhi and Mumbai at same time

Youth stabbed, Delhi’s Brijpuri under watch

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

PAP flyover in Jalandhar develops potholes, commuters jittery

Cable mess: Phagwara Gate traders in Jalandhar see no solution to hanging wires

PSPCL unearths 23 cases of power theft

State of Parks: Public parks crying for attention, but authorities look the other way

AAP govt's development tax invites pensioners' wrath

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

A first: Pilot project to check anaemia in schoolchildren

Cable mess: Model Town, nearby areas entangled in knotty webs of wires, Ludhiana residents irked

Plastic reverse vending machine at PAU Students’ Home lying unused

Dhandari Khurd residents oppose waste compactor system at village

Dr Nitin Behl bags award

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Only Modi govt can help state regain lost glory: Punjab BJP chief

Pensioners burn tax notification copies

Caught with phones, 2 jail inmates booked

Pensioners protest in front of Fatehgarh Sahib MLA's office

Powercom engineers flag shortage of staff