DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Sikh man stabbed to death in London

Sikh man stabbed to death in London

article_Author
PTI
London, Updated At : 12:05 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

A 30-year-old British Sikh man was stabbed to death in east London in an attack involving people known to each other, the UK police believe. Gurmuk Singh, known as Gary, died last week in Felbrigge Road, Ilford in East London, and was formally named by Metropolitan Police on Thursday.

Advertisement

The force said its officers had arrested Amardeep Singh, 27, on suspicion of the murder that took place on July 23. He has since been charged with one count of murder and remains in custody until his next court appearance at London's Old Bailey for trial on January 5, 2026.

“The police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of an altercation at a residential address," said the Met Police statement. "Officers attended as Gary was treated for stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of the paramedics, he sadly died at the scene,” it said.

Advertisement

Detectives also arrested a 29-year-old man and three women aged 29, 30 and 54 in connection with the fatal stabbing. They have all since been released on bail until October while the police investigation continues. "Gary was a well-loved man, who had a remarkable ability to connect with everyone he met," his family said in a statement. "A true social butterfly, nothing brought him more joy than being surrounded by his family. Gary will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in our hearts forever," they said. A post-mortem examination has indicated the cause of death as a stab wound to the left thigh, with an inquest opened and adjourned while the police investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanna Yorke from the Met's Specialist Crime North unit said at the time of the attack that detectives believed it was an "isolated incident". "An incident of this nature sends shockwaves throughout the local area and we understand the direct impact on the community. People can expect to see an uptick in police presence while officers conduct initial investigations.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts