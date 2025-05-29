Sikyong Penpa Tsering urges Tibetan unity during North America tour amid ongoing China-Tibet tensions

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] May 29 (ANI): Sikyong Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), made his second official trip to Vancouver Island, Canada, on May 26.

Advertisement

During this visit, he spoke to the local Tibetan community at an event hosted by the Tibetan Cultural Society of Vancouver Island, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

Sikyong recognised that the struggles undertaken by the first generation established a pathway for future advancement, granting younger generations better access to education, healthcare, and opportunities while maintaining their cultural heritage.

Advertisement

He emphasised the increasing significance of population digitalisation as an essential tool in governance, particularly for communities in exile or those that are underrepresented. He pointed out how digitising population data facilitates accurate demographic assessments, improves public service delivery, and leads to better-informed decision-making, according to the CTA report.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering also emphasised the relevance of the Middle Way Approach, a visionary plan introduced by His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, which aims for a peaceful and mutually beneficial resolution to the Tibet issue within the framework of the People's Republic of China. His Holiness has long highlighted the long-term and reciprocal benefits of this strategy for not only Tibetans but for Chinese society as well.

Advertisement

Instead of pursuing independence, the Middle Way advocates for genuine autonomy for Tibetans, allowing them to protect their language, religion, culture, and environment, as noted by the CTA report.

He further stated that a nation embodies a collective political identity; however, it is crucial to acknowledge and safeguard Tibetan identity within this context. This recognition is particularly vital for the three traditional regions of Tibet--U-Tsang, Amdo, and Kham, which together constitute the cultural and historical essence of the Tibetan nation. The Middle Way Approach ensures the rights and dignity of all Tibetans from these regions are maintained while fostering harmony and coexistence with the Chinese populace, the CTA report highlighted.

Sikyong Penpa Tsering also discussed promoting Tibetan identity through Buddhism and compassion. He contemplated the global acknowledgement of Tibetans, attributing much of it to Tibetan Buddhism, which has acted as an essential cultural and spiritual link between Tibet and the international community, according to the CTA report.

Sikyong ended his remarks by urging the Tibetan community to adhere to these principles to secure a promising future for Tibet and its people. During his trip, Sikyong Penpa Tsering engaged with significant US government representatives in Washington DC, and visited nine locations across North America, including various cities in the US and Canada. He delivered speeches and interacted with Tibetan communities and youth in these regions, as reported by the CTA.

As per the CTA report, the North American tour wrapped up on May 27, with his departure from Vancouver Island to Japan. Throughout his official visit and engagements, Sikyong Penpa Tsering met with key US government officials in Washington, DC, and conducted visits to nine locations across North America, involving cities in both the US and Canada.

He gave speeches and engaged with Tibetan communities and youth in these areas. The North American tour concluded on May 27, as he left Vancouver Island to begin his subsequent official visit in Japan. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)