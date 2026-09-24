Sindh freedom group demands UN-supervised referendum on self-determination at Geneva demonstration

Geneva [Switzerland], September 24 (ANI): A demonstration was held on Wednesday outside the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva by the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement, with speakers calling for UN-supervised referendums on self-determination in Sindh and several other regions of Pakistan.

The demonstration was addressed by Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement Chairman Sohail Abro and Sarang Hyder, Coordinator of the Europe Chapter of the Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh.

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Speaking at the gathering, Abro alleged that Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saraiki Waseb and Gilgit-Baltistan were facing political, economic, geographical and cultural oppression within Pakistan.

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“We are enslaved by Punjabi imperialism politically, economically, geographically, and culturally,” Abro said.

He alleged that the regions were being denied their share of resources under the NFC Award and claimed that plans were being developed to divide historical homelands into new administrative units.

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“On the one hand, our share of resources under the NFC Award is being taken away, while on the other hand, plans are being developed to divide our historical homelands into administrative units,” he said.

Abro also raised concerns over water resources, alleging that plans were underway to construct six canals to control the waters of the Indus River, while claiming that the Jalalpur Canal had been constructed illegally.

Calling for national self-determination, Abro said, “We demand that the United Nations conduct referendums under its supervision in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Saraiki Waseb and Gilgit-Baltistan.”

He added that the outcome of such referendums should determine the future political status of these regions, saying they should be allowed to become independent members of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, Sarang Hyder highlighted alleged human rights violations and enforced disappearances in Sindh. He claimed that more than 3,500 Sindhi national activists had allegedly been abducted and forcibly disappeared over the past several years.

Hyder further claimed that more than 100 national activists had been killed, with their bodies later recovered, and alleged that state agencies were responsible for disappearances from airports, roads, homes and educational institutions.

He said more than 100 activists, including Sohail Bhatti, Rohal Laghari and Ayub Kandro, remained missing. Hyder also claimed that the number of missing ordinary citizens was four times higher than that of activists.

Hyder called on UN human rights bodies to put pressure on the Pakistani government to secure the release of missing Sindhi activists and ordinary citizens and to address allegations surrounding enforced disappearances. (ANI)

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