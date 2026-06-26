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Home / World / Sindhi activist reportedly disappears as rights concerns mount in Pakistan

Sindhi activist reportedly disappears as rights concerns mount in Pakistan

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ANI
Updated At : 05:28 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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London [UK] June 26 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM) Sohail Abro has expressed serious concern over the reported disappearance of Muhammad Ayoub Hab, a supporter of the National Movement of Sindh, alleging that he has been missing for more than a week under unexplained circumstances.

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In a statement, JSFM stated that according to information provided by Hab's family and associates, he was allegedly taken away by unidentified individuals. Since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, with no official confirmation regarding his location, legal status, or whether he is being held in state custody.

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The group said that none of Hab's relatives or friends has received any publicly available information from authorities regarding the reasons for his alleged detention or disappearance.

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JSFM stressed that every individual is entitled to the protections guaranteed under domestic law and applicable international human rights standards, including the rights to liberty, personal security, due process, and protection against arbitrary detention.

The organisation urged the relevant authorities to immediately clarify whether Muhammad Ayoub Hab is in the custody of any state institution. It further called on officials to publicly disclose any lawful basis for his detention if he is being held, ensure he has access to legal counsel and communication with his family, and conduct a prompt, impartial, and transparent inquiry if he is not in official custody.

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According to JSFM, the uncertainty surrounding Hab's fate has caused significant distress among his family members and the wider Sindhi community.

JSFM also appealed to human rights organisations, journalists, civil society groups, legal advocates, and democratic institutions to closely monitor the case and support efforts to ensure that all actions are carried out in accordance with due process, human dignity, and justice.

Reaffirming its commitment to peaceful democratic engagement and the protection of fundamental human rights in Sindh, JSFM called for the immediate clarification of Muhammad Ayoub Hab's whereabouts and legal status in accordance with the law. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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