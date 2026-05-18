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Home / World / Sindhi activists in UK condemn Pakistan over repression and enforced disappearances across Sindh

Sindhi activists in UK condemn Pakistan over repression and enforced disappearances across Sindh

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ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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Bradford [UK], May 18 (ANI): A gathering organised by the World Sindhi Congress in Bradford turned into a strong protest against alleged state repression in Sindh, as activists, intellectuals and members of Baloch and Pashtun movements accused Pakistan of political injustice and enforced disappearances.

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In a press release shared on Facebook, the World Uyghur Congress stated that the event was arranged to commemorate Sindhi national martyrs and drew participation from Sindhi families, women, youth activists and political workers from across the United Kingdom. Leaders representing Baloch and Pashtun nationalist groups also attended the programme to express solidarity with the Sindhi cause.

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Speakers throughout the event criticised what they described as systematic oppression of Sindhi people and shrinking democratic space in Sindh. Participants alleged that enforced disappearances, political marginalisation and economic exploitation continue unchecked, while voices demanding rights and autonomy are being suppressed.

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Activist Comrade Komal Leghari highlighted the killings linked to Bajarani village and urged international human rights organisations to take notice of alleged abuses in Sindh.

In an emotional video message, Sher Khahawar, son of slain nationalist figure Sarai Qurban Khahawar, said his family would continue supporting the struggle for "freedom and dignity" in Sindh, adding that sacrifices for the nation would not go in vain.

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Young speakers, including Hamad Wadhio, Talha Rind and Hasnain Jarwar, paid tribute to Sindhi martyrs and stressed that nationalist consciousness among Sindhi youth remains strong despite increasing pressure.

Among the prominent speakers were Dr Hidayat Bhutto, Sorath Kalpana, Dr Alam Mehsud, Zarqa Banglani, Dr Naseer Dashti of the Baloch Human Rights Council, Hafeezan Wadhio, Advocate Tariq Yousafzai of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement and Manzoor Baloch of the Baloch National Movement. They emphasised unity among oppressed nationalities and called for collective resistance against what they termed state oppression.

WSC chairman Dr Lakhu Luhana said Sindhis are passing through a critical period of history and urged the diaspora to continue raising their voice for national rights, justice and future generations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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