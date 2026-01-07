Sindh [Pakistan], January 7 (ANI) Tensions between private schools and the Sindh government eased after a detailed engagement between the Grand Alliance of Private Schools Associations and senior provincial officials, following days of unrest over what institutions described as intrusive and humiliating inspection practices.

The alliance had earlier announced a strike for January 9 to protest the verification of free-education beneficiary lists, a process they said resulted in harassment of school administrators and parents, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, accompanied by Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Chairman Zulfiqar Ali Shah, School Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi and Director General Private Schools Muhammad Afzal, met representatives of the alliance Anwar Ali Bhatti, Syed Tariq Shah, Syed Shehzad Akhtar, Danish-ul-Zaman, Nasser Zaidi and Haider Ali. The discussions focused on verifying data submitted by private institutions and addressing complaints about the conduct of inspection teams.

Minister Shah acknowledged that schools had legitimate concerns. He emphasised that while the government must comply with court-ordered verification, the process must remain transparent, respectful and free of intimidation.

He assured that the Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions would work in close coordination with schools to resolve procedural issues and ensure parents and students were not subjected to unnecessary humiliation. The minister also recognised the substantial role private schools play in educating millions of children in Sindh while managing heavy financial burdens such as taxes and utilities, as cited by The Express Tribune.

In light of these assurances and the promise of a coordinated verification mechanism, the Grand Alliance announced the immediate withdrawal of its strike call. The group reaffirmed its commitment to cooperating with authorities to protect students' rights while adhering to judicial directives.

The controversy escalated after Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi condemned ACE's aggressive raids on private schools to validate free-education lists.

Pakistani law requires private schools to provide free education to 10 per cent of deserving students. However, ACE's recent actions provoked furious backlash. JI Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan criticised the summoning and photographing of parents of free-education recipients, calling the practice unethical, illegal and degrading, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

