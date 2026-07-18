"Sinful Iranian aggression": Kuwait air defence systems engage wave of hostile missile, drone attacks

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 18 (ANI): Kuwaiti air defence systems are actively engaged in repelling a wave of hostile missile and drone attacks, following what military officials have condemned as "sinful Iranian aggression."

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The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army confirmed the ongoing interceptions in a public statement, reassuring citizens that loud explosions heard across the region are the direct result of the nation's air defence networks successfully neutralising incoming threats.

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Details regarding specific targets or casualties have not yet been released. However, military leadership has issued an urgent directive to the public, calling for calm and advising all residents to strictly adhere to security and safety protocols issued by competent civil defence authorities as the situation develops.

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In a post on X, the armed forces confirmed that the active engagement marks the second time the Kuwaiti army has engaged hostile targets in the past few hours.

تتصدى حالياً الدفاعات الجوية الكويتية لهجمات صاروخية وطائرات مسيرة معادية ، إثر العدوان الإيراني الاثم. تنوه رئاسة الأركان العامة للجيش أن أصوات الانفجارات إن سمعت فهي نتيجة اعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي للهجمات المعادية. يرجى من الجميع التقيد بتعليمات الأمن والسلامة الصادرة عن… pic.twitter.com/6OcgqNmK0C — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) July 18, 2026

The military activations in Kuwait come amid a massive expansion of Washington's offensive against Tehran, with the US launching fresh operations against transport networks, energy systems, and a strategic port facility.

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This latest wave of attacks developed as US President Donald Trump continued to apply mounting pressure on Tehran regarding its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime corridor handling a significant share of global oil supplies.

Detailing the offensive in a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it launched strikes on Iran around 3 pm on Friday and concluded the attacks around 9:30 pm ET.

The military command asserted that "US forces employed fighter aircraft, aerial drones, and warships, in addition to other assets, to hit surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage, and maritime capabilities".

Underscoring the strategic objective behind the continuous operations, the US military stated, "CENTCOM continues to hold Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction while fully enforcing a naval blockade against Iranian ports."

In direct retaliation for these heavy bombardments, Tehran fired missiles at multiple American-aligned nations across the Gulf on Friday.

These retaliatory strikes targeted several states, including Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator in the conflict, and Kuwait, where officials confirmed that one of the country's desalination facilities sustained damage.

The hostilities, now in their fifth month, have seen almost daily exchanges of fire, with both combatants increasingly focused on the strategic waterway.

Prospects for a diplomatic de-escalation faded rapidly after the collapse of a temporary ceasefire, while CENTCOM confirmed late Friday that it had carried out its seventh consecutive night of operations targeting Iran's military capabilities.

Compounding the crisis early on Saturday, the Iranian military claimed that a pair of oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines while trying to traverse the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Tehran offered no supporting evidence to substantiate the claim, and CENTCOM swiftly rejected the allegation, branding it "false" in a statement posted on social media.

The fallout from the conflict continues to severely impact global trade, as commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has faced severe disruption since Iran effectively closed the passage following the launch of joint US and Israeli military operations on February 28.

The closure has unsettled global energy markets, pushing crude oil prices past USD 86 per barrel on Friday, as maritime tracking data indicated that vessel movements through the chokepoint plunged to their lowest level in three weeks.

Despite the economic and regional instability, Washington has maintained a firm posture. Addressing the public on Thursday night, President Trump defended the military campaign, claiming that the US was achieving significant results.

"We are likewise winning big in Iran, and you will see the fruits of that labor very, very shortly," Trump said.

However, the ongoing war has severely complicated earlier diplomatic efforts by Washington, which had been engaged in negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear programme prior to the outbreak of hostilities.

As a result, Trump now faces growing domestic pressure to resolve the crisis and prevent a protracted military engagement in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the tactical targeting of maritime infrastructure continues to yield significant losses. In another major development, American strikes collapsed a tower at Iran's Chabahar Port on the Gulf of Oman, according to Iran's state-run IRNA news agency.

The claims of the destruction at the site were subsequently confirmed by the US military.

Chabahar, a strategically critical port developed with Indian assistance and a vital trade gateway for Afghanistan, has repeatedly been targeted by American attacks during the ongoing war.

The two sides remain starkly divided over the operational nature of the facility. While Iranian officials maintained that the destroyed structure was used to manage commercial shipping traffic, CENTCOM countered the assertion.

The US military command asserted that the tower formed part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) maritime surveillance system used to monitor and direct operations against vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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