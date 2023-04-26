 Singapore court rejects 11th hour appeal by Indian-origin cannabis trafficker on death row : The Tribune India

Singapore court rejects 11th hour appeal by Indian-origin cannabis trafficker on death row

Tangaraju Suppiah was sentenced to death after failing to fulfil any of the criteria that would free him from death row

Singapore court rejects 11th hour appeal by Indian-origin cannabis trafficker on death row

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Singapore, April 26

A court in Singapore has dismissed an application by a 46-year-old Indian-origin cannabis trafficker to have his case reviewed, a day before the death row convict was set to be hanged, a media report said.

Justice of the Court of Appeal Steven Chong dismissed on Tuesday Singaporean Tangaraju Suppiah’s bid for a review application to be made, and for his execution to be stayed, according to Channel News Asia.

He has drawn support from British billionaire Richard Branson who claimed that his conviction did not meet standards and that “Singapore may be about to kill an innocent man”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs here had responded on Tuesday to Branson’s comments, saying it showed “disrespect” for Singapore’s judges and criminal justice system.

In a 15-page judgment, Justice Chong explained that Tangaraju had failed to show a legitimate basis for the court to review his case.

“There is also no basis for the court to exercise its inherent power to reopen a concluded criminal appeal,” he said.

“This application is therefore dismissed without being set down for hearing,” Justice Chong was quoted as saying in the report.

Tangaraju was convicted in October 2018 by a High Court judge of a capital charge of abetting an accomplice by conspiring to traffic cannabis.

This was by delivering about 1kg of cannabis to himself, an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Tangaraju was sentenced to death after failing to fulfil any of the criteria that would free him from death row.

He later appealed against his conviction and sentence, but it was dismissed in August 2019, with the court agreeing that Tangaraju had conspired to traffic in cannabis, and that he had used a phone to communicate with his accomplice, Mogan Valo.

Tangaraju filed a criminal motion in November 2022 for permission to apply to review the concluded appeal.

The court dismissed this as well in February 2023.

In his latest bid, Tangaraju, who was self-represented, argued that the prosecution had failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he and Mogan had an agreement to traffic the specific quantity of 1017.9g of cannabis.

However, Justice Chong said it was never Tangaraju’s case at trial that the agreement with Mogan was to traffic an amount that was below the threshold amount for capital punishment, or any lesser quantity.

“It thus appears that the applicant is essentially seeking to advance an entirely new argument,” the Channel had Justice Chong as saying.

He added that the agreement to traffic the quantity found in Mogan’s possession was proven beyond a reasonable doubt, in any event.

Justice Chong agreed with the prosecution that this new argument was premised on “false assertions”.

Mogan had testified that he had collected cannabis from another person and had been instructed to deliver the drugs to Tangaraju.

He testified that he knew the “two rectangular-shaped blocks wrapped in white packaging” were cannabis upon his own inspection, and the drugs were subsequently analysed and found to contain 1017.9g of cannabis.

Justice Chong found that there was no legitimate basis for the court to exercise its power of review.

“The new arguments which the applicant has advanced at the eleventh hour, without more, do not warrant the court’s exercise of its inherent power to reopen a concluded criminal appeal,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95; cremation at Badal village in Muktsar on Thursday

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

3
Nation

Amritpal Singh questioned by IB officers in Assam's Dibrugarh jail

4
Punjab

President Murmu, PM Modi, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and leaders across party lines condole demise of SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal

5
Punjab

Centre declares two-day national mourning as mark of respect to Parkash Singh Badal

6
Sports

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final; Suryakumar and Kuldeep dropped

7
Punjab

WHO red flags Punjab made cough syrup in fresh alert

8
Punjab

Kidney racket: Dera Bassi hospital’s clinical director booked

9
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

10
Nation spurious drugs

Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village
Punjab

Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail

2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Top News

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to visit Chandigarh at noon; SAD leaders, workers gather at party office to pay tributes

His last rites will be performed at 1 pm in the ancestral vi...

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

Badal is remembered by his detractors for his rare qualities

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Colossus of Punjab politics

Parkash Singh Badal: Colossus of Punjab politics

Top school in Delhi receives bomb threat, police say no suspicious object found yet

Top school in Delhi receives bomb threat, police say no suspicious object found yet

As the news of the bomb threat spread, panic-stricken parent...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Chinese man among 12 indicted

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Top school in Delhi receives bomb threat, police say no suspicious object found yet

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal’s bungalow, claims report; Cong slams AAP

Check contaminated water supply, Arvind Kejriwal tells officials

50-year-old succumbs to Covid-19 in Noida

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony