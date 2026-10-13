DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Singapore Deputy PM Gan Kim Yong on India visit to strengthen bilateral economic ties

Singapore Deputy PM Gan Kim Yong on India visit to strengthen bilateral economic ties

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Singapore, October 13 (ANI): Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy and Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong is on a India visit from October 13 to 15 to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, with engagements planned in the national capital and Chennai to deepen ties with Indian government officials, businesses and institutions.

According to a release by Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, Gan will be in New Delhi on October 13 and 14, where he will meet senior government officials and business leaders. He will subsequently travel to Chennai on October 15 to engage with business leaders from the city and Singapore companies operating in India, with Tamil Nadu being an important economic partner for Singapore.

Advertisement

The ministry highlighted Tamil Nadu's position as a major industrial hub and said Singapore companies were active across several sectors in the state.

Advertisement

"As India’s second-largest state economy and a major industrial hub, Tamil Nadu is an important economic partner for Singapore, with Singapore companies active across sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate and digital services," the ministry said.

During his Chennai visit, Gan will also meet ITE Education Services (ITEES), which is implementing the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for Advanced Manufacturing, a bilateral project under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

Advertisement

The engagement is part of Singapore's broader efforts to reaffirm its longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relationship with India and strengthen economic cooperation through interactions with businesses and institutions.

In New Delhi, Gan will also participate in the 8th Bloomberg New Economy (BNE) Forum, where he will speak on a panel discussing how countries are moving towards self-sufficiency globally. He is a member of the BNE Advisory Board.

Gan will be accompanied by officials from Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts