Singapore Deputy PM Gan Kim Yong on India visit to strengthen bilateral economic ties

Singapore, October 13 (ANI): Singapore Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy and Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong is on a India visit from October 13 to 15 to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, with engagements planned in the national capital and Chennai to deepen ties with Indian government officials, businesses and institutions.

According to a release by Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, Gan will be in New Delhi on October 13 and 14, where he will meet senior government officials and business leaders. He will subsequently travel to Chennai on October 15 to engage with business leaders from the city and Singapore companies operating in India, with Tamil Nadu being an important economic partner for Singapore.

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The ministry highlighted Tamil Nadu's position as a major industrial hub and said Singapore companies were active across several sectors in the state.

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"As India’s second-largest state economy and a major industrial hub, Tamil Nadu is an important economic partner for Singapore, with Singapore companies active across sectors including manufacturing, infrastructure, renewable energy, real estate and digital services," the ministry said.

During his Chennai visit, Gan will also meet ITE Education Services (ITEES), which is implementing the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) for Advanced Manufacturing, a bilateral project under the Singapore Cooperation Programme.

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The engagement is part of Singapore's broader efforts to reaffirm its longstanding and multifaceted bilateral relationship with India and strengthen economic cooperation through interactions with businesses and institutions.

In New Delhi, Gan will also participate in the 8th Bloomberg New Economy (BNE) Forum, where he will speak on a panel discussing how countries are moving towards self-sufficiency globally. He is a member of the BNE Advisory Board.

Gan will be accompanied by officials from Singapore's Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, the Economic Development Board and Enterprise Singapore, the ministry said. (ANI)

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