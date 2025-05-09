Singapore express "grave concern"; calls for de-escalation amid India-Pakistan tensions

Singapore, May 9 (ANI): Singapore on Friday expressed great concern over the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the April 22 "heinous" terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Singapore is gravely concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025," according to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We call on both parties to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians," it added.

On Thursday night, Pakistan launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defence officials, the attacks were intercepted mainly by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

In Poonch, a local house was damaged by Pakistan's shelling. The resident thanked the Indian Armed Forces for their efforts to safeguard every citizen amid the escalating tensions

"I can't understand what Pakistan thinks and does. This is not humanity. If Pakistan won't understand now, then what will it? If it weren't for our Armed Forces, we wouldn't have been able to sleep peacefully at night," he said.

Additionally, a Hanuman Temple in Poonch was also damaged in the shelling last night.

A local criticisied Paksitan for targeting religious places, "Pakistan army is targeting religious places in poonch, gurudwara, masajid, temples , this is very bad he said we are stand with Indian army and government of india," he said.

Pakistan strikes were reportedly in retaliation to India's Operation Sindoor conducted earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

