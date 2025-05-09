DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Singapore express "grave concern"; calls for de-escalation amid India-Pakistan tensions

Singapore express "grave concern"; calls for de-escalation amid India-Pakistan tensions

'Singapore is gravely concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025,' according to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:11 PM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Singapore, May 9 (ANI): Singapore on Friday expressed great concern over the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the April 22 "heinous" terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Singapore is gravely concerned about the ongoing military confrontation between India and Pakistan following the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025," according to the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We call on both parties to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians," it added.

Advertisement

On Thursday night, Pakistan launched a series of coordinated drone and missile attacks along India's western border, targeting regions in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. According to Indian defence officials, the attacks were intercepted mainly by India's air defence systems, including the S-400 missile defence system, preventing significant damage.

In Poonch, a local house was damaged by Pakistan's shelling. The resident thanked the Indian Armed Forces for their efforts to safeguard every citizen amid the escalating tensions

Advertisement

"I can't understand what Pakistan thinks and does. This is not humanity. If Pakistan won't understand now, then what will it? If it weren't for our Armed Forces, we wouldn't have been able to sleep peacefully at night," he said.

Additionally, a Hanuman Temple in Poonch was also damaged in the shelling last night.

A local criticisied Paksitan for targeting religious places, "Pakistan army is targeting religious places in poonch, gurudwara, masajid, temples , this is very bad he said we are stand with Indian army and government of india," he said.

Pakistan strikes were reportedly in retaliation to India's Operation Sindoor conducted earlier this week, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan following a deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists on April 22.

The situation remains volatile, with international calls for restraint and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper