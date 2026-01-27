New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong praised India's Republic Day parade, describing it as "amazing."

Advertisement

In a post on X on Monday, the Singapore High Commissioner in India said, "Clear blue skies today. What a great parade. Amazing. Happy Republic Day! - HC Wong."

Advertisement

https://x.com/SGinIndia/status/2015690380654899649?s=20

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the attendance of Republic Day Chief Guests, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, at the 'At Home' reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day.

In a post on X, he said, "Chief Guests President Antonio Costa and President attended the 'At Home' Reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of the celebrations of the 77th Republic Day."

Advertisement

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2015798147877146959?s=20

He called it a milestone in India-EU relations.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A milestone in India-EU Relations. Chief Guests at India's 77th Republic Day celebrations, President Antonio Costa and President Droupadi Murmu, witnessed the Republic Day parade alongwith President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi. In a first, a contingent consisting of the EU Military Staff and the EU Naval Operations ATALANTA and EUNAVFOR ASPIDES participated in the Republic Day Parade."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2015748319197446327?s=20

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path.

He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)