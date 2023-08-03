Singapore: Indian-origin minister barred from duty

Singapore: PM Lee Hsien Loong has barred Indian-origin Transport Minister S Iswaran from duty and slashed his salary after he was arrested last month in relation to a corruption probe. Lee was speaking in parliament on a recent spate of scandals that has rocked Singapore, a country otherwise known for its corruption-free and stable politics. pti

Trudeau, his wife announce separation

Ottawa: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau (51) and his wife Sophie (48) said on Wednesday they were separating in an unexpected announcement that appeared to mark the end of the couple’s 18-year high-profile marriage. Both were married in late May 2005. They have three children, the eldest of whom is 15. His father Pierre Trudeau (ex-PM) separated from his wife in 1977, when he was in office. reuters