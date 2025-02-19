Singapore looks forward to working with the new CM: Simon Wong congratulates Delhi CM-elect

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong on Wednesday wished Delhi's Chief Minister-Elect Rekha Gupta well on her appointment.

Wong said that Singapore looked forward to working with the new Chief Minister and her team.

In a post on X, Simon Wong said, "Warmest congratulations to Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the new Chief Minister of Delhi! Singapore looks forward to working with the new CM and her team."

Warmest congratulations to @gupta_rekha on her appointment as the new Chief Minister of Delhi! Singapore looks forward to working with the new CM and her team. HC Wong@BJP4India @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/s4BhqtdpcD — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) February 19, 2025

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who was elected leader by the party's newly elected MLAs on Wednesday, met Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and staked claim to form a government in the national capital.

Rekha Gupta will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow at a function in Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. She will be the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Rekha Gupta met the Lt Governor, accompanied by other BJP leaders and MLAs.

BJP workers and supporters celebrated the party's return to power in the capital. Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, and her supporters also celebrated the announcement that she would be the next Chief Minister.

After her election as BJP legislature party leader, Rekha Gupta expressed her gratitude to the party and said she would work with full honesty, integrity, and dedication for the welfare, empowerment, and overall development of every citizen of Delhi.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for trusting me and entrusting me with the responsibility of the post of Chief Minister. This trust and support have given me new energy and inspiration. I pledge that I will work with full honesty, integrity and dedication for the welfare, empowerment and overall development of every citizen of Delhi. I am fully committed to this important opportunity to take Delhi to new heights," she said in a post on X.

"I thank BJP, and I am grateful for the blessings of all of you," she told media persons. (ANI)

