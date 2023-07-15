 Singapore Minister Iswaran, tycoon Ong arrested, released on bail: CPIB : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Singapore Minister Iswaran, tycoon Ong arrested, released on bail: CPIB

Singapore Minister Iswaran, tycoon Ong arrested, released on bail: CPIB

Iswaran, a senior member of the ruling People's Action Party, was assisting CPIB with investigation into a case it had uncovered

Singapore Minister Iswaran, tycoon Ong arrested, released on bail: CPIB

Photo for representational purpose only. File Photo



PTI

Singapore, July 15

Singapore's Indian-origin Transport Minister S Iswaran was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail while his passport was impounded, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has said.

A CPIB spokesperson on Friday said Iswaran was arrested on the same day as Ong Beng Seng, founder and managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, reported The Straits Times. Ong was also released on bail.

“As part of bail conditions, subjects' passports are impounded. Subjects on bail can, however, make requests to travel overseas. CPIB will assess such requests on a case-by-case basis,” the Singapore daily quoted the CPIB spokesperson as saying.

“CPIB assessed and acceded to Ong's request to travel overseas. Ong's bail quantum was also increased to SGD100,000. Upon his return, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport to the bureau.”

The spokesperson declined to provide further details, citing ongoing investigations.

Iswaran (61), is a senior member of the ruling People's Action Party and has been on a leave of absence from his official duties, was assisting the CPIB with an investigation into a case it had uncovered.

Iswaran's political career spans more than 26 years since he was first elected in 1997 as a Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC.

Before he was appointed to the Cabinet in 2006, he was on several government parliamentary committees and was the deputy speaker of Parliament from September 2004 to June 2006.

He has been Minister for Transport since May 2021 and has been concurrently minister-in-charge of trade relations at the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) since May 2018.

Before his career in politics, Iswaran worked in both the public and private sectors, including at MTI as well as Temasek Holdings.

“No charges have been filed against Ong. He will be traveling from July 14 and will be surrendering his passport to CPIB upon his return to Singapore," Hotel Properties Ltd (HPL) said on Friday.

Ong (77), is a Malaysian based in Singapore and owns the rights to the Singapore Grand Prix and is chairman of race promoter Singapore GP.

Iswaran has been actively involved in the government's engagements with F1, including making appearances at press conferences where announcements about the event's future have been made.

“As this is an ongoing matter, he is unable to provide further details at this point. He has undertaken to provide updates to the board if there are subsequent material developments," Channel News Asia had HPL as saying of Ong's current position in the high-profile case related to a possibility of corruption.

The contract for Singapore to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years was signed last year - the fourth renewal and longest extension - bringing the event back to Marina Bay in the central business district after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 is scheduled for September 15-17.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

2
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

3
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

4
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

5
Nation

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

6
Punjab

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

7
Patiala

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

8
Nation

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

9
Haryana

Haryana’s stilt-plus-four construction: HSVP appoints engineer to assess damage

10
Himachal

Supreme Court Collegium recommends two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as Himachal High Court judges

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media': Anger grows as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7.5K acres flooded in Fazilka

2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7,500 acres flooded in Punjab's Fazilka

Most of the affected villages are located near the Indo-Pak ...

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...

Punjab to BBMB: Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

Says no option but to release excess water to Pakistan


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Kin of Sudhir Suri's murder suspect fear for his safety

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna water level rises, floodgate opened again

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Soon, avail PGI superspeciality services over phone

Chandigarh schoolgirls to get training in self-defence; initiative rolled out

Yamuna level receding slowly, situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Floodwater recedes, city residents count losses

Floodwater recedes, Patiala residents count losses

35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard by flood

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Patiala MC launches helpline to lift carcasses

Medical waste dumped in open, one booked