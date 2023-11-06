Singapore PM to step down before 2025 poll

Singapore, November 5

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday he planned to bow out and hand over power to his deputy, Lawrence Wong, late next year, before the 2025 general election. Lee, 71, initially intended to retire before turning 70, but it was shelved because of the Covid pandemic.

He has served as head of the long-ruling People’s Action Party, or PAP, and as the PM since 2004. Last year, he named Wong, who is also finance minister, as his designated successor. “I have full confidence in Lawrence and his team and there’s no reason to delay their political transition,” Lee said at a party conference.

He said passing the baton to Wong before the national polls will allow the 50-year-old politician to win his own mandate and take the country forward. “If all goes well, I will hand over (to Wong) by PAP’s 70th birthday next year” in November 2024, Lee said without giving an exact date.

Pausing to hold back his tears, an emotional Lee said he was thankful for the time he had served. — AP