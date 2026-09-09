Singapore Police interview 5 over online comments on Nepal floods, SIA-Air India deal; investigations ongoing

Singapore, September 9 (ANI): Five individuals, aged between 29 and 66, have been identified and interviewed by law enforcement agencies over contentious online remarks concerning the recent natural disaster in Nepal and discussions surrounding Singapore Airlines’ financial involvement in Air India, The Straits Times reported.

Reacting to the swift legal enforcement, Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, took to X to address the development, stating, "Taking immediate action, @SingaporePolice interviews 5 people on racial slurs. HC Wong."

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According to a police statement released on Tuesday, authorities will persist with investigations to identify other parties responsible for the inflammatory online discourse. Officials noted they remain unable to elaborate on specific cases while inquiries continue, emphasising that the force takes a strict stance against conduct that wounds racial sensitivities or incites hostility across communities.

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The police intervention followed public warnings issued on September 5 by Senior Minister K. Shanmugam, who revealed that authorities were actively scrutinising racist and xenophobic commentary directed at the Nepal flood crisis and corporate investments, according to The Straits Times.

Shanmugam condemned the remarks, which incorporated derogatory stereotypes involving snakes, curry, prata, and black magic, as shameful and wholly unacceptable.

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Addressing the anti-Indian sentiments, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong asserted that the nation must never permit prejudice against any community to become normalised, noting that citizens must actively reject individuals seeking to exploit societal differences, as reported by The Straits Times.

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong similarly urged the public to reject hatred, describing the hostile remarks directed at the local Indian community amid the disaster as deeply troubling.

The controversy arose following catastrophic floods in the Nepal-Tibet region on August 26, which left nine Singaporeans missing.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam highlighted that a minority of internet users questioned the citizenship of the missing individuals based on their names and appearances, with some expressing malicious wishes or questioning official rescue efforts.

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash underscored that humanity must remain the primary response during such tragedies, according to The Straits Times, stressing that utilising a person's heritage to dispute their nationality constitutes unacceptable racism.

Simultaneously, scrutiny emerged regarding Singapore Airlines’ investment in Air India.

Shanmugam denounced personal attacks targeting Temasek chief executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara and senior management, noting allegations that executive ethnicity would bias corporate decisions, The Straits Times stated.

Addressing parliamentary queries, Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow clarified that the national carrier's 25.1 per cent stake in Air India exerts no adverse impact on its operational capabilities, explaining that the foreign carrier's financial liabilities remain distinct from SIA's balance sheet. (ANI)

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