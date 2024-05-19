Singapore seeing fresh Covid wave

PTI

Singapore, May 18

Singapore is seeing a new Covid wave as the authorities recorded more than 25,900 cases from May 5 to 11 even as Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday advised the wearing of masks again.

“We are at the beginning part of the wave where it is steadily rising,” said Ong. “So, I would say the wave should peak in the next two to four weeks, which means between mid- and end of June,” The Straits Times newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the estimated number of Covid cases in the week of May 5 to 11 rose to 25,900 cases, compared with 13,700 cases in the previous week.