"Singapore stands in solidarity with India in this difficult time," says Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after Delhi blast

Singapore City [Singapore], November 13 (ANI): Singapore on Thursday strongly condemned the car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, expressing solidarity with India during what it described as a difficult time.

Advertisement

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a post on X, "Singapore strongly condemns the terror incident involving a car explosion near New Delhi's Red Fort on 10 Nov. Heartfelt condolences to the families of victims. May those injured recover soon. Singapore stands in solidarity with India in this difficult time."

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) said the blast in Delhi was "clearly" a "terrorist attack" and praised India's professionalism in handling the investigation. Rubio made the remarks while responding to a query on India declaring the explosion a "terror incident".

Advertisement

He also said the US had "offered to help, but I think they (India) are very capable on these investigations".

"We are aware of the potential it has and we spoke a little about it today -- the potential it has to become something broader. We are going to await to see what the investigation reveals. We have offered to help but I think they are very capable on these investigations. They don't need our help and they are doing a good job," he said.

Advertisement

Following the blast near the historic Red Fort, a link to a "white-collar terror network" has surfaced in the preliminary investigation.

Probe agencies have found connections between the incident and Pakistan-based groups Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH). The network, which allegedly involved doctors and clerics, was dismantled in coordinated operations between October 19 and November 10, leading to the recovery of 2,921 kilograms of explosives and several arrests.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the "heinous terror incident" involving the car explosion. The Cabinet directed that the investigation be pursued with "the utmost urgency and professionalism" so that the perpetrators, collaborators, and sponsors are brought to justice without delay.

The National Investigation Agency is carrying out the probe into the Delhi blast case.

Several countries have extended condolences following the explosion. On Tuesday, China conveyed sympathies to those affected, with Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian saying in a post on X, "Our hearts go out to those affected by the fatal explosion near #Delhi's Red Fort metro station. Our deepest sympathies to those who lost loved ones and we wish those who were injured a speedy recovery."

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov also expressed shock over the incident. "Shocked by the explosion at the Red Fort. Confident that the ongoing thorough investigation will determine the cause of the incident. We express condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he posted on X.

The blast occurred around 7 pm near the Subhash Marg traffic signal close to the Red Fort and involved a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car that exploded on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The explosion damaged nearby vehicles, and Shah noted that "all possibilities" were being explored as multiple agencies investigate the cause and motive behind the attack.

Delhi Police have registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Kotwali Police Station.

The explosion near one of Delhi's most iconic landmarks has drawn widespread international condemnation and prompted heightened security measures across major cities as the investigation continues. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)