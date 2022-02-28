Singapore's doyenne of Indian classical dance dies

PTI

Singapore, February 27

Santha Bhaskar, pioneer of Indian classical dance in Singapore and beloved doyenne of the arts, died on Saturday, local media reported. She was 83.

Bhaskar was the chief choreographer and artistic director at Bhaskar's Arts Academy, which was founded by her husband KP Bhaskar in 1952 and which she first joined as an instructor, Channel News Asia reported.

The academy is in the midst of its 70th anniversary celebrations and had just staged a musical performance last weekend at the Stamford Arts Centre called 'Sangeetha Sapthathi'. Both shows were sold out.

Bhaskar was reportedly at the show on the second night when she fell ill and was taken to hospital. —