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Home / World / Singapore's Indian-origin opposition MP struck off as lawyer over case of lying in parliament

Singapore's Indian-origin opposition MP struck off as lawyer over case of lying in parliament

Singh, a former Leader of the Opposition, was convicted by a district court in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges

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PTI
Singapore, Updated At : 11:35 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Singapore's leading opposition politician Pritam Singh was on Thursday struck off the roll of advocates over his criminal conviction for lying to a parliamentary committee.

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The striking-off was handed to the 50-year-old Indian-origin politician by the the Court of Three Judges — the city-state's highest disciplinary body for the legal profession, The Straits Times newspaper reported.

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Singh, the secretary-general of the Workers' Party (WP) and a Member of Parliament (MP), is a non-practising lawyer.

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On March 4, the Law Society of Singapore started disciplinary proceedings against Singh in compliance with the Legal Profession Act.

Under the Act, a lawyer can be struck off, suspended from practice for up to five years, censured, fined up to SGD 100,000, or given a combination of these sanctions.

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The proceedings were based on information received from the Attorney-General's Chambers that Singh had been convicted of offences involving "fraud or dishonesty", according to the report.

Singh, a former Leader of the Opposition, was convicted by a district court in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges. This was related to his colleague and a former WP MP Raeesah Khan's lie in parliament in 2021 about details of a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police in Singapore.

In December 2025, Singh lost his appeal to the High Court against his conviction and paid his SGD 14,000 fine.

Singh was stripped of the LoP title in January this year.

Delivering the court's judgment, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon said it was undisputed that dishonesty was an "integral element" of Singh's offences.

Singh has led the WP since 2018. The party has 10 elected MPs and two Non-Constituency MPs in the 108-seat parliament. The rest of the seats are held by the People's Action Party, which has ruled Singapore ever since independence.

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