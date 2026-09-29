SIRA targets Moscow; necessary leverage to settle Ukraine war: US Lawmakers, stresses strong India ties

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): The newly announced US legislation, the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026", targeting Russia is intended to create leverage to help bring the war in Ukraine to an end, US lawmakers said on Tuesday during their visit to Dharamsala, while also stressing the importance of continuing to strengthen the relationship between Washington and New Delhi.

US Congressman James Gallagher, a member of the visiting US Congressional delegation to India, said that the legislation was directed at Russia and that the measures were among the pressures being brought to bear with the objective of ending the war in Ukraine.

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Asked about India's purchase of Russian oil, Gallagher said he had no particular message for India on the issue.

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"We want to ultimately bring that war to an end with Ukraine, and those are some of the different pressures that are brought to bear under the law," Gallagher said.

US Congressional delegation is visiting different parts of India as part of their visit and is also scheduled to meet the Dalai Lama.

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Describing Dharamsala as an "interesting part of the world" with "great people", Gallagher said he was excited about the visit and meeting the Dalai Lama.

He also underlined the importance of the US-India relationship, saying Washington wanted to continue building ties with New Delhi.

"We also have a very great relationship with India. We believe very strongly in that relationship. We want to continue to build on it," Gallagher added.

He added that the two countries wanted to invest in each other and were currently working on a trade agreement.

Separately, US Congressman Jimmy Patronis, another member of the delegation, described the proposed Russia sanctions legislation as a necessary source of leverage to help settle the Ukraine war.

Asked about the possibility of an exemption for India under the proposed measures, Patronis said, "That'll be yet to be determined."

"We've got to have a trade deal, and so we'll continue to work towards that. But at the end of the day, the war has got to be settled," he said.

"I do believe that this is a necessary message of leverage," Patronis added.

Patronis also highlighted the outcome of the delegation's engagements with Indian officials, saying they had held "very productive meetings" with the Indian ministry officials and that the discussions were productive for both countries.

The US Congressional delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, arrived in Dharamsala earlier today and is scheduled to meet the Dalai Lama on Wednesday morning.

Patronis said the meeting was important for continuing cultural understanding.

The Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, or SRIA, provides a statutory framework for expanded sanctions, import duties and trade restrictions concerning Russia, while also extending economic measures relating to Iran, according to the information provided.

The legislation focuses on areas including Russia's petroleum and military sectors, government officials, financial institutions and vessels associated with efforts to circumvent restrictions on Russian crude exports.

For India, the legislation has particular relevance because it creates a potential mechanism under which Washington could impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on imports from countries that continue purchasing Russian energy, subject to the statutory conditions and any subsequent invocation by US President Donald Trump.

The legislation itself, however, does not automatically impose a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods. Rather, it provides the executive branch with authority to impose such tariffs under specified conditions.

India and China remain among the major purchasers of Russian crude, making continued energy trade with Moscow an important component of the wider discussion over sanctions and global energy markets.

New Delhi has maintained that its energy-security decisions are guided by national interests and market considerations. The Ministry of External Affairs has also said India is closely monitoring developments concerning the legislation and remains determined to protect its trade and economic interests. (ANI)

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