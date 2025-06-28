Sirens sound in southern Israel after projectile fire from Yemen: IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 28 (ANI): Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday stated that sirens have been sounded in southern Israel after projectile fire was detected from Yemen.

Advertisement

In a post on X, IDF stated, "Sirens sounding in southern Israel following projectile fire from Yemen."

https://x.com/IDF/status/1938813096660746613

Advertisement

The military said the ballistic missile launched at Israel by the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen was likely intercepted by air defences, The Times of Israel reported. The IDF said the attempts to shoot down the missile were apparently successful. There were no reports regarding injuries or impacts.

Before the sirens, an early warning was issued to residents, alerting them about the long-range missile attack through a push notification on their phones.

Advertisement

Earlier on June 15, Israel carried out a strike in Yemen, targeting an assassination attempt on Houthi military chief of staff Muhammad Al-Ghamari, The Times of Israel reported, citing Israeli officials.

While addressing a press conference on June 15, IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the Israeli Air Force carried out a strike in Yemen, at the same time as strikes in Iran.

Defrin said, "Last night, while the strikes in Iran were ongoing, air force fighter jets flew over 2,000 kilometres from Israel and struck in Sanaa in Yemen. We will update later on the results of the strike."

Some Hebrew media reports claimed Al-Ghamari was believed to have been meeting with other Houthi leaders at the time of the attack. The strike targeted command headquarters, The Ynet news site reported, citing a source in Yemen. The report claimed Houthis created roadblocks in the area following the incident and ambulances were called.

The Houthis began attacking Israel and maritime traffic in November 2023, a month after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. They stopped their fire after a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas in January 2025.

At the time, Houthis had fired more than 40 ballistic missiles and dozens of attack drones and cruise missiles at Israel, including one that killed a civilian and injured several others in Tel Aviv in July, prompting Israel's first strike in Yemen, The Times of Israel reported. Since March 18, when the IDF again started its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis in Yemen had launched some 50 ballistic missiles and at least a dozen drones at Israel. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)