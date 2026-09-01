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Home / World / Sitharaman meets UK counterpart on sidelines of G20

Sitharaman meets UK counterpart on sidelines of G20

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File
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Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met UK Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey in Asheville on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. Sitharaman is currently on a six-day visit to the US from August 29 to September 2. She arrived in Asheville in North Carolina for the G20 Finance Ministerial meeting, which will focus on global growth against the backdrop of conflicts in West Asia and Europe.

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