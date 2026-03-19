Tehran [Iran], March 19 (ANI): Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), claimed that the situation remains normal and under control on Iran's Kharg Island, which hosts Iran's major oil export terminals, despite recent US airstrikes.

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In a video posted on Thursday, the IRIB stated operations are currently underway at the plant, following a US bombing targeting military infrastructure on the island.

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Earlier on Monday, Trump said that the US has destroyed Kharg Island in Iran, except for areas where the oil is.

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"We attacked Kharg Island and knocked it. We destroyed everything on the island except for the area where the oil is. We left the pipes. We didn't want to do that, but we will do that," he said.

"But for purposes of someday rebuilding that country, I guess we did the right thing... We are aggressively dismantling Iran's defence industrial base, and its ability to rebuild its missiles and drone capability is getting close to zero. We're hammering their capacity to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz with more than 30 mine-laying ships destroyed," he added.

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According to Press TV, the strikes did not hit Iranian energy infrastructure but caused damage to military sites on the two islands.

Earlier today, Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City was hit by ballistic missiles from Iran, resulting in extensive damage, as per the country's Ministry of Defence. The attack is the second at the largest liquefaction facility in the world.

According to QatarEnergy, several of its LNG facilities were also subject to Iranian missile attacks after the attack on Ras Laffan.

"In addition to the previous attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City on Wednesday that resulted in extensive damage to the Pearl GTL (Gas-to-Liquids) facility, QatarEnergy confirms that in the early hours of Thursday, several of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities were the subject of missile attacks, causing sizeable fires and extensive further damage. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting damage with no reported casualties," it stated.

This strike comes in retaliation from Iran after Israel struck the Islamic Republic's South Pars Gas field.

The attack on Iran's Gas field and Qatar's LNG facilities has sent energy prices up further, with little sign of any resolution to the conflict soon. (ANI)

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