Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in terrorist attack on UN base in Abyei, Sudan: ISPR

Six Bangladeshi peacekeepers killed in terrorist attack on UN base in Abyei, Sudan: ISPR

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 PM Dec 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 13 (ANI): In a terrorist attack on a United Nations base in Abyei, Sudan, six Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been killed and eight others injured. Four of the wounded are reported to be in critical condition.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed the incident on Saturday in a statement signed by Director Lieutenant Colonel Sami-ud-Daula Chowdhury.

The ISPR said clashes between the peacekeepers and militants are ongoing at the site. The situation in the area remains unstable, with continued fighting between terrorists and peacekeepers.

Relevant authorities are making every effort to provide necessary medical treatment and conduct rescue operations for injured personnel. Further updates will be shared as more information becomes available, the ISPR added.

Abyei is an unresolved border region located between Sudan and South Sudan. Rich in oil reserves, the area is economically significant and has historically been home to the Dinka Ngok community of South Sudan. At the same time, the Misseriya nomadic group from Sudan has long used the land for seasonal grazing.

This mix of geography and ethnicity has made Abyei a longstanding point of conflict.

Under the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement between the Sudanese government and southern rebel movements, a referendum was planned to allow Abyei's residents to decide whether to join Sudan or South Sudan.

However, political disputes, security concerns and disagreements over voter lists have prevented the vote from taking place, leaving Abyei effectively an indeterminate territory.

To maintain stability, the United Nations has deployed peacekeepers tasked with security and violence prevention.

Despite their presence, disputes over land ownership, grazing rights, oil resources and political control continue to make Abyei a conflict-prone zone between Sudan and South Sudan. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

