Six former Indian Army chiefs perform special Pooja at Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 26 (ANI): Six former Chiefs of the Indian Army performed a special pooja at the Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday, marking the eve of Mahashivratri. The former army chiefs are in Nepal at the invitation of the Nepal Army.

The delegation, which includes General Joginder Jaswant Singh (Retd.), General Deepak Kapoor (Retd.), General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.), General Dalbir Singh Suhag (Retd.), General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd.), and General Manoj Pande (Retd.), were escorted to the temple for the pooja by local officials. Following the rituals, the Pashupati Area Development Trust conferred the chiefs with Rudraksha malas and scarves.

At the invitation of the Nepal Army, the six former Indian Army Chiefs arrived in Nepal on Tuesday to participate in the Mahashivaratri celebrations and the 262nd Anniversary of the establishment of the Nepal Army.

Advertisement

The armies of Nepal and India entertain a longstanding tradition of conferring honorary ranks to each other which reflects the deep-rooted and strategic ties between the two neighbouring nations. This exchange symbolises mutual respect and military cooperation, which has continued for over seven decades.

In November 2024, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Nepal, where he was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Ramchandra Paudel.

Advertisement

Similarly, in December 2024, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Nepali Army, Ashok Raj Sigdel, received the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army from Indian President Droupadi Murmu during his visit to India.

The visit of the former army chiefs is expected to further strengthen military and diplomatic relations between Nepal and India.

The Pashupatinath temple, dedicated to Pashupati (a form of Lord Shiva), is located on the banks of the Bagmati River and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in the 1970s. It is one of the most revered pilgrimage sites for Hindus.

Mahashivratri will be celebrated on February 26 (Wednesday) and is considered a sacred occasion for spiritual growth, symbolizing the victory over darkness and ignorance. The festival also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva, the god of destruction, with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power).

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse assembly of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)