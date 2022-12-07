Six killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

Islamabad, December 6

A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital, also wounded seven persons.

The bomb was placed inside a cart by the side of the road and detonated when a bus belonging to the Hiaratan gas and petroleum department was taking employees to work.

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, has increased its attacks since Taliban takeover. — AP