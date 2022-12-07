Six killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

Islamabad, December 6
A roadside bomb went off near a bus with government employees during rush hour on Tuesday morning in northern Afghanistan, killing six people, a Taliban official said.
Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban spokesman for the police chief in Balkh province, said the bombing in Mazar-e Sharif, the provincial capital, also wounded seven persons.
The bomb was placed inside a cart by the side of the road and detonated when a bus belonging to the Hiaratan gas and petroleum department was taking employees to work.
No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban, has increased its attacks since Taliban takeover. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 49 seats, BJP 40 and Congress 4; MCD has 250 wards,...
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start