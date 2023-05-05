Six Pak soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists

PTI

Islamabad, May 4

Six soldiers were killed in an “intense exchange of fire” with militants on Thursday in Pakistan’s restive northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, the army said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the media wing of the military — said the shootout took place in the Dir Duni area of North Waziristan district.

Six soldiers were killed during the “intense exchange of fire” which left three terrorists dead, the statement said.

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. [The] security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

The attack comes amid a surge in terror activities across the country since the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November.