Six reportedly forcibly disappeared from Quetta, Karachi and Hub Chowki; VBMP seeks recovery of activists

Balochistan [Pakistan] July 26 (ANI): Six people were allegedly subjected to enforced disappearance from Quetta, Karachi and Hub Chowki, while 15 individuals who had previously been reported missing were recovered from various parts of Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan, their families said, according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

Advertisement

According to the report, Pakistani security forces conducted raids on homes in the Killi Almas area along Airport Road in Quetta on the morning of July 21. Personnel from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) allegedly detained two men and took them to undisclosed locations. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

Advertisement

In a separate incident, CTD personnel reportedly detained Miran Baloch, son of Gul Khan and a resident of Kharan, from Bashir Chowk in Quetta on July 23, his family said. According to his relatives, this marked the third time that Miran Baloch had been subjected to enforced disappearance, TBP reported.

Advertisement

Separately, the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) alleged that Younus Baloch, one of its zonal organisers, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces from his residence in Quetta late on Friday night. The organisation described the incident as a violation of both domestic and international law and claimed it was part of a broader effort to suppress democratic political activities through the use of force.

According to the TBP report, the BSO stated that political and social activists were being targeted through fabricated cases, unlawful detention, placement on the Fourth Schedule and enforced disappearances. The organisation described these actions as violations of human rights, freedom of expression and human dignity.

Advertisement

Two additional cases of alleged enforced disappearances were also reported from Karachi and Hub Chowki. At the same time, reports emerged confirming the recovery of 15 individuals who had previously been reported missing from different areas of Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan, the TBP report highlighted.

The developments came as the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) announced that the commission established to investigate missing persons had formally registered the cases of Shahid Ahmed Kurd and Noor Mohammad Kurd and had issued notices to the relevant institutions.

According to the VBMP, the commission directed the concerned authorities to provide information regarding the whereabouts of the two men and take necessary measures to ensure their safe recovery.

VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch also called for the recovery of BSO Chairman Jihand Baloch, whom his family alleges was taken away from his residence by CTD personnel at around 11:00 pm on July 23. Nasrullah Baloch described the alleged enforced disappearance as unconstitutional and a serious violation of citizens' fundamental rights.

"If there are any allegations against him, he should be produced before a court in accordance with the law," Nasrullah Baloch said, urging the authorities to ensure Jihand Baloch's immediate and safe recovery, as cited in the TBP report. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)