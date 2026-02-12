Washington, DC [US], February 12 (ANI): US President Donald Trump appears to be losing support, as six Republicans voted to pass a resolution aimed at reversing his tariffs on Canada, according to Fox News.

The House voted 219-211 to pass the resolution, with just one Democrat voting against it. Six Republicans who voted in favour were Don Bacon, Kevin Kiley, Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Newhouse, Thomas Massie and Jeff Hurd, as per Fox News.

One Democrat who voted against it was Jared Golden.

It's a rare instance of Republicans' defections at a time when Trump still maintains a strong grip over the party, even with Congress' narrow margins. But in recent days, Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump's legislative team failed to convince enough in their party to block the Democratic-led vote, as per CNN.

Johnson claimed Trump was "not upset" with Republicans who have voted to curb his executive authority on tariffs. "He's not upset. I just left the White House. He understands what's going on. It's not going to affect or change his policy. He can veto these things if they come to it," he told CNN.

However, Trump had said in a post on Truth Social, "Canada has taken advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They are among the worst in the World to deal with, especially as it relates to our Northern Border. TARIFFS make a WIN for us, EASY. Republicans must keep it that way! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP."

"Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries! Our Trade Deficit has been reduced by 78%, the Dow Jones has just hit 50,000, and the S&P, 7,000, all Numbers that were considered IMPOSSIBLE just one year ago. In addition, TARIFFS have given us Great National Security because the mere mention of the word has Countries agreeing to our strongest wishes. TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP" he added. (ANI)

