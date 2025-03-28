Six Russian tourists killed after submarine sinks off Egyptian coast

Hurghada [Egypt], March 28 (ANI): Six Russian tourists lost their lives on Thursday after a submarine, conducting an underwater excursion near the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada sank, according to the local governor, CNN reported.

The vessel, operated by Sindbad Submarines, was carrying 45 passengers, including tourists from Russia, India, Norway, and Sweden, as well as five Egyptian crew members. Major General Amr Hanafy confirmed that all non-Russian passengers had been rescued, while four additional tourists remained in critical condition and were receiving treatment in intensive care units at local hospitals.

The Russian consulate in Hurghada reported that the submarine crashed approximately one kilometer from shore at around 10 am.

The vessel was on a scheduled underwater tour to observe coral reefs. Most passengers were successfully evacuated and taken to nearby hotels and medical facilities. Authorities have begun an investigation into the incident, questioning the vessel's crew to determine the cause. The governor noted that the submarine had a valid operating license and that the crew leader held the necessary scientific certifications, reported CNN.

A video released by local authorities showed Hanafy visiting hospitals and speaking with survivors, some of whom were wrapped in emergency blankets while others rested in hospital beds. The incident occurred under stable weather conditions, with clear skies, light winds, and a temperature of around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). Winds were reported at speeds below 10 kph.

Sindbad Submarines, the company operating the vessel, advertises its expertise in underwater tourism and claims its fleet is engineered to withstand pressure at depths of up to 75 metres. Its website states that the submarine carries oxygen masks, life vests, and emergency safety equipment.

The company operates two submarines, each capable of carrying 44 passengers and two pilots. These vessels can descend to a depth of 25 meters for 40-minute excursions, allowing tourists to view coral reefs and marine life through large, round windows, CNN reported.

Egypt's tourism industry remains a critical component of the country's economy. The incident follows a similar maritime accident in November, when a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea amid rough sea warnings, leaving at least 16 people missing. (ANI)

