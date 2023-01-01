SL stares at food shortage, Wickremesinghe seeks help

ANI

Colombo, December 31

The critical situation of the currency crisis in Sri Lanka has resulted in political, economic and social turmoil. Further, this currency collapse has resulted in a rise in food prices by 100 per cent in two years. Amid all this, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has sought support, The Island Online reported.

In Sri Lanka around 40 per cent of households depend on agriculture. And two out of ten homes have suffered income reduction from June to December 2022. And to recover from the income reduction one out of two households use negative coping mechanisms like loans to cope with the lack of food or money to buy it, according to The Island Online English-language daily in Sri Lanka.

“Immediate action to provide farmers with quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides will enable them to protect their livelihoods,” an FAO report said.

The Island Online quoted president Wickremesinghe on December 16 this year requested support. He emphasized that everyone should forget differences and dedicate themselves to building the country's economy.