Home / World / "Slaughtering people in streets": US Senator Lindsey Graham slams 'Ayatollah regime'

"Slaughtering people in streets": US Senator Lindsey Graham slams 'Ayatollah regime'

ANI
Updated At : 12:50 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Washington DC [US], January 16 (ANI): Amid ongoing protests in Iran over rising living costs, US Senator Lindsey Graham on Thursday (local time) alleged that "ayatollah's regime has American blood on its hands" and are "slaughtering people in the streets".

Referring to a media report, the US Senator said, "All the headlines suggesting that our so-called Arab allies have intervened on behalf of Iran to avoid decisive military action by President Trump are beyond disturbing. The ayatollah's regime has American blood on its hands. They are slaughtering people in the streets."

Graham further cautioned that any reluctance to confront Tehran despite what he called the "outrageous slaughter of innocent people" would be unacceptable.

"If it is accurate that the Arab response is "action is not necessary against Iran" given this current outrageous slaughter of innocent people, then there will be a dramatic rethinking on my part regarding the nature of the alliances now and in the future," he added in his post.

Meanwhile, Iran's envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Thursday stated that US President Donald Trump has assured Tehran that he won't attack the country and has asked Iran to exercise restraint, reported Dawn.

This development comes amid ongoing protests in Iran over rising living costs, with authorities imposing internet restrictions. Trump had previously threatened to intervene but said on Wednesday that killings of protesters had stopped, and he'd "watch and see" about military action.

Times of Israel reported that the clashes between protesters and security forces have resulted in an estimated death toll ranging from under 3,000 to over 12,000. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

